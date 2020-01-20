Home

St. Margaret Mary Church
620 S 10th St
Brawley, CA 92227
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
MANUEL AVILA Jr.


1973 - 2020
MANUEL AVILA Jr. Obituary

Manuel Avila Jr., 47, of Brawley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1973, in Brawley, CA. He attended Miguel Hidalgo and Myron D. Witter Elementary Schools in Brawley. He graduated from Brawley Union High School on June 1991. He obtained his Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting and worked for the State of California in San Diego for 10 years. Manuel was known for making everyone laugh and being the life of the party. His happiest moments were spent with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed and forever remain in our hearts. Manuel is preceded in death by his father, Manuel J. Avila. He is survived by his mother, Irene Avila; sister, Irma Caldwell; brother-in-law, Randy Caldwell Sr.; nephews Joseph (Samantha) Gonzales and Randy Caldwell Jr.; nieces Ashley and Sarah Caldwell; great nieces and nephews, Bella, Kayden, Mason, Zoe, Madelyn, Noah and Lauren; as well as numerous, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley, CA. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 20, 2020
