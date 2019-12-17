Home

MANUEL C. VERDUGO


1934 - 2019
Manuel C. Verdugo, 84, of El Centro, CA passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Manuel was born on December 11, 1934 in San Diego, CA. He married Elba Verdugo. He was a US Army and a National Guard Veteran. He worked for US Gypsum Co. for over 40 years. He was also an actor, director, artist, avid gardener, loving grandfather and family man. He was preceded in death by his father, Juan A. Verdugo and mother, Guadalupe Verdugo. He is survived by his wife, Elba; sons, Juan and Eloy; daughter, Lucy and grandchildren, Julie, Andy, Warren, Brianna, Lauren, Leilani, and Luke. A mass will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. with rosary at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 17, 2019
