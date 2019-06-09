

Manuel Jimenez passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 after battling colorectal cancer for the last year. Born May 1st, 1934, Manuel Jimenez was one of ten children born to the late Ricardo and Dolores Jimenez. He was born and raised in El Centro CA. He graduated from Central Union High School and continued his education at (Central Junior College) Imperial Valley College. He later started working for the United States Postal Service, joined the U.S. Army and returned to the USPS at the end of his military service. On October 18, 1964 he married Antonia Llanas and together they had two sons: Michael James Jimenez and Manuel David Jimenez. Manuel worked for the United States Postal Service for over 45 years, served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably discharged in 1962. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ricardo and Dolores Jimenez; siblings: Leo, Ricardo, Trini, Aurelio, Margarita, Natalia, Savina, Dolores, and Socorro. He is survived by wife Antonia Jimenez; his sons Michael and David Jimenez; his daughter-in-law Serena Jimenez and granddaughter Lydia Jimenez. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces whom he loved very much. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 795 S. La Brucherie Rd. in El Centro, CA 92243 with Father Edward Horning officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, 201 E. Gillett St. in El Centro, CA. For any donations to the family please contact David Jimenez at 757-373-2411 or 760-352-0101. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary