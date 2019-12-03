|
|
Manuel M. Leon, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2019, with his wife, Margarita O. Leon and his loving daughters by his side. Manuel and Margarita immigrated to Brawley, CA in 1969 to pursue a better future for their family. Manuel earned his diploma in 1993. He worked as a machine operator and truck driver for his entire career. Not only was Manuel a hard worker and provider for his family, he was a great family man. He was dedicated to his wife and three daughters. He never missed a birthday, graduation, or birth of his children and grandchildren. He was the rock for his daughters. His radiant smile would light up a room and bring so much joy to those around him. The minute you met Manuel, you felt his love. A true gentleman at heart, he treated his wife and daughters like queens always making sure they were taken care of. His daughters are forever grateful he was their dad. The examples of love, dedication, perseverance, presence and hard-work he showed on a daily basis will never be forgotten. He is preceded in death by his father, Jesus Gerardo Martinez Leon and mother, Martha Martinez Leon. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Margarita of Brawley, California; his daughters Margarita Ledon, Monica (David) Rogers and Diana (Robert) Gitz, his grandchildren, Vanessa, Justin, Klarissa, David, Alyssa, Ashley, Brandon, Riana, Joseph and Benjamin, along with great-grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember his legacy of love. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 402 S. Imperial Ave. in Brawley, CA. A burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA. A Celebration of Life will follow after mass from 12p.m. to 4p.m. at Hidalgo Hall, 410 S. Cesar Chavez St. in Brawley, CA. The family would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported and encouraged them during this very difficult time.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Dec. 3, 2019