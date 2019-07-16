Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Shepherd of the Valley Church
Indio, CA
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Coachella Valley Cemetery
MANUEL O. JIMINEZ


1935 - 2019
Manuel Jiminez, 84, of Calexico passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 of natural causes at home. He was born on January 24, 1935 in Indio, CA. Manuel later married Terry Rodriguez on November 12, 1960 in Las Vegas. He served in the Air force and later was a banker for over 25 years. Manuel was preceded in death by his wife, Terry R. Jiminez. He is survived by his daughters, Terry (Phillip) Sanchez of Orange, Etta (Tony) Calderon of Victorville; son, Mike (Grace) Jiminez of Imperial; daughter, Ruth Jiminez, of Imperial; son, Jeff (Erin) Jiminez, of Calexico; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Indio, CA. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Coachella Valley Cemetery.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 16, 2019
