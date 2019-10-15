Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mt. View Cemetery
Calexico, CA
View Map
MANUEL O. SANCHEZ


1926 - 2019
MANUEL O. SANCHEZ Obituary

Manuel O. Sanchez, 93 of Heber, CA went home to heaven on September 22, 2019. Manuel was born on June 14, 1926 in San Pedro Achale, Jalisco. In 1961 he married Ramona Santos Sanchez. Manuel was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Santos; sons, Manuelito Sanchez and Arturo sanchez. He is survived by his sons, Salvador, Ray, Ralph, Mike, Victor, Arturo and Eliodoro, daughters, Edna, Mary, Eva, Marisol, Gloria S., Isabel, Andrea, Sylviana, Gloria M., Maria, Leticia and Juana and 43 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be held on Thursday, October 17th at 6 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Services will be held on Friday, October 18th at 10:30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro and burial to follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 15, 2019
