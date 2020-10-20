

On Monday, October 12, 2020, Manuel R. Castaneda, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, and friend passed away. Born on October 6, 1956, in Mexicali, Baja California, Manuel was the third of 8 children of Ramon and Elvira Castaneda. He was raised in Heber, California. He attended Central Union high School a proud Spartan where he was involved in Track and Field and graduated in 1976. After graduating he joined the Low Riders Pride Car Club where he became the President known as AKA Meno Loco he proudly owned a 1963 Buick Riviera that was featured in many magazines. Two years later, he met the Love of his life Ruth Coronado; married on March 09, 1979 where they settled in Heber, CA. Later they established their home in El Centro, CA. While pursing his career at Imperial Valley College he was also a Fire Fighter Volunteer and worked for Heber Public Utility- Water and Waste Water Plant Operator. They had three beautiful children named Annabel, Vivian and Manuel Castaneda Jr., in 1992; he was employed at the Naval Air Base for Water and Waste water Plant Supervisor for 5 years. He was also employed at Calipatria State Prison as a Water and Waste Water Plant Supervisor. Three years later, he transferred to Centinela State Prison for 30 years he continued as a Supervisor. He also had his own business MC Water Treatment Service which he started in 1996- to present day. He received countless awards and achievement throughout his career. He was selfness always putting family first. He loved to travel with his beloved wife and family. And retired on September 30, 2020 from Centinela State Prison. Heaven gained a wonderful angel. He was preceded in death by father, Ramon Castaneda and father-in- law Jose J. Coronado. He is survived by wife, Ruth Castaneda; daughter and son-in-law Annabel and Albert Ruiz; daughter Vivian Castaneda; son-in-law and daughter-in-law Manuel Jr. and Samantha Castaneda; grandchildren Robert Anthony, Tatianna, Davian, AJ, Julie, Gianni, Alek, and Laila; brothers Tito, Hugo and Carlos Castaneda; sisters Olga, Alma, Patty and Lily and numerous nephews and nieces. Service will be private. The family suggests in memory of Manuel, to Plant Memorial Trees, please visit our Sympathy Store.



