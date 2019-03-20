Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
795 S. La Brucherie Rd
El Centro, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for MARCELINO FELICIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARCELINO RUBIO "MARSHALL" FELICIAN


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARCELINO RUBIO "MARSHALL" FELICIAN Obituary
Marcelino Rubio Felician Marshall passed away at home on March 13, 2019 surrounded by his wife and kids at the age of 67. Marshall was born January 25, 1952 to Pablo and Rosa Feliscian of Brawley CA. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Felician; sons, Jose Torres and Raul Felician; daughters, Bridget Hunt-Meyers and Monique Felician; grandchildren; brother, Reymundo Feliscian; numerous nieces and nephews. Please join us March 30, 2019 to celebrate his life at St. Mary's Catholic Church. 795 S. La Brucherie Rd, El Centro, CA 92243. Viewing and Rosary will be 9 to 11 a.m. with a mass following. Reception location will be announced at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marshall's name to the Humane Society of Imperial County, 1575 Pico Ave, El Centro, CA. 92243 (www.imperialcountyhumane.org).
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.