Marcelino Rubio Felician Marshall passed away at home on March 13, 2019 surrounded by his wife and kids at the age of 67. Marshall was born January 25, 1952 to Pablo and Rosa Feliscian of Brawley CA. He is survived by his wife, Amelia Felician; sons, Jose Torres and Raul Felician; daughters, Bridget Hunt-Meyers and Monique Felician; grandchildren; brother, Reymundo Feliscian; numerous nieces and nephews. Please join us March 30, 2019 to celebrate his life at St. Mary's Catholic Church. 795 S. La Brucherie Rd, El Centro, CA 92243. Viewing and Rosary will be 9 to 11 a.m. with a mass following. Reception location will be announced at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marshall's name to the Humane Society of Imperial County, 1575 Pico Ave, El Centro, CA. 92243 (www.imperialcountyhumane.org).
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 20, 2019