|
|
Marco A. Chick, 68, of El Centro, CA passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in his home. Marco was born on April 25, 1950. He married Lucy Chick. Marco owned and operated his own construction business for over 40 years in the Imperial Valley. He was preceded in death by his father, Amos W. Chick. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Chick; sons, Karl A. Chick and Chris Chick. A mass will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 31, 2019