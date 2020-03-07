|
With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Margaret Ann Mitchell, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched on February 26, 2020. She passed in her home, which was her wish, in her 91st year. She was born in Downingtown Pennsylvania on April 11, 1928 to George Franklin and Edith Roop. She attended Westward Elementary School and Downingtown Junior Senior High School, graduating co-valedictorian in 1946. Earning a full scholarship, she then attended Juniata College, a small liberal arts school in central Pennsylvania. She graduated with honors in 1950, having majored in English. That summer, she applied for a work camp sponsored by the Presbyterian Church in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico where she met Hud Mitchell from El Centro, CA. By summer's end they had decided to marry. On a snowy December 23rd, they said their vows at Central Presbyterian Church in Downingtown. They then moved cross country to the Imperial Valley and began their long life together in El Centro in a small apartment on Broadway Ave. In 1961, she began her teaching career at Wilson Junior High as a language arts teacher. In 1975, she became the first coordinator for the Gifted and Talented Program in El Centro. She worked with many wonderful students and faculty during her 26-year tenure. They made a huge difference in her life. She was a highly skilled bridge player, lifelong learner, avid reader, very active member in the American Association of University Women, Chapter GW P.E.O. and the Methodist Church. She fulfilled her life long dream of traveling the world with her husband of 68 years by her side. Together, they designed and built two beautiful homes; including the "Casa del Mar y Sol" at La Jolla Beach near Ensenada, Mexico. It was enjoyed by family and friends until 2009 when it was sold. She is survived by her children, Mark Edward of El Centro and Martha Carlsen (Bruce) of Sea Ranch; her grandchildren Megan Carlsen and Matthew Mitchell. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Hudson in December 2017. Above all, she loved her family, friends and many pets. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in El Centro Saturday, March 14th at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. Memorial Gifts may be made to The First United Methodist Church of El Centro or the Humane Society.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 7, 2020