MARGARET NADINE KERSHAW
1921 - 2020
Margaret Nadine Kershaw peacefully passed away October 3, 2020 at the age of 99. Born in Sedalia, MO on June 16, 1921 to William "Bill" and Vera Sperber, Margaret grew up on a farm where she had some of her fondest childhood memories. After graduating from Smith-Cotton High School, she later moved to Holtville, CA to stay with her brother Herman "Red" Sperber and sister-in-law Margaret Anne. Margaret went on to attend Brawley Junior College, where she met the love of her life, Charles Kershaw Jr. Margaret and Charles were married shortly before World War II. During the war, Margaret moved back to be with her family in Sedalia where she worked as manager of the Firestone Store. After the war, the couple settled in Imperial Valley where Charles, his father Charles Sr. and his brother Richard owned and operated a cattle and farming business for over 50 years. Their success in the feedlot business led them all the way to Washington D.C., where Margaret and Charles met with President Ronald Reagan. While in Imperial Valley, Margaret became enthusiastically involved in the local community. She was a long-time member of the Methodist Church, Stockmen's Club, Del Rio Country Club, Brawley Women's Club, Republican Women and dedicated volunteer for the Pioneers Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, entertaining guests, tennis, golf and rousing bridge games with her friends. After 75 years of marriage, Charles preceded Margaret in death. She lived her remaining years close to her family in Reno, NV and Lake Tahoe, CA. Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Jeanne Wiest and Joanne Finnick (John); her grandchildren, Erica Myers, Hans Wiest (Nicole) and Danielle Finnick; five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Herman Sperber (Margaret Anne) and John Sperber (Dora Anna); and her sister, Stella Taylor (Lewis). A devoted wife and mother, caring grandmother and loyal friend, Margaret was beloved by many. She will forever be remembered for her generous heart, gregarious personality, endearing stories, uncanny green thumb and scrumptious gingerbread men. She will be greatly missed. A service will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Nevada, where Margaret will be laid to rest next to her husband Charles. Her last words of advice were, "be sure to travel and have new adventures!" Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to your favorite charity.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 25, 2020.
