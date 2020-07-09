

Margarita Gonzalez, 89, of Holtville passed away in her sleep on June 21, 2020. Margarita was born on February 22, 1931, in Poncitlan, Jalisco. On July 23, 1947, she married Salvador Lopez in Poncitlan, Jalisco. In 1961 she immigrated to the United States with her whole family and settled in Calexico, CA. Margarita was a hard worker and spent many years working in agriculture. She later relocated to Holtville and began working as a truck driver, transporting melon and watermelon from the fields to the packing sheds in her yellow truck. On December 17, 1982, she married her second husband, Jose Navarro. Margarita loved to work in her garden, planting all kinds of flowers, plants, fruit trees and vegetables. She was known to have a green thumb because everything she planted would grow. However, there was no work more satisfying and joyful to her than serving Jehovah. On March 7, 1981, Margarita was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. A few months later she joined the pioneer ranks, serving as a regular pioneer for more than 30 faithful years. Margarita's greatest joy was sharing the good news of God's Kingdom and conducting many bible studies. She truly had a profound love for Jehovah God and doing His will. She had a firm and unbreakable faith in Jehovah's promise of a resurrection and of a new world in which "death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore" Revelation 21:4. She was preceded in death by her first husband Salvador Lopez; second husband Jose Navarro. She is survived by her sons; Salvador (Maria) Lopez from Holtville and Mexicali, Jose Reyes Lopez from El Centro, Jose Antonio (Alma) Lopez from Holtville; daughters, Guillermina (Marcos) Villegas from Calexico, Maria Elena(Luciano) Vega from Holtville, Marielena Garibaldi from Holtville; grandchildren Ana Cortez, Ricardo Lopez, Hector Lopez, Ernestina Castillo, Salvador Lopez Jr., Saul Lopez, Jaime Lopez, Victor Lopez, Sergio Lopez, Cindy Lopez, Tony Lopez Jr., Edel Lopez, Julian Lopez, Margarita Bravo, Concepcin Acosta, Marcos Villegas Jr., Rafael Villegas, Luciano Vega Jr., Elizabeth Vega, Elizabeth Garibaldi, Hope Nery and 21 great -grandchildren. Memorial services will be officiated by Rafael Villegas and will be held via Zoom. On July 14, 2020, a private burial service at Mountian View Cementary in Calexico, CA will be held.





