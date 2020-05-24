

Margarita Lopez Margie Sanchez, 78, passed away May 6, 2020 in San Diego, CA following a brief illness. Margie was born on October 31, 1941 in El Paso, Texas to Baltazar and Alejandra Lopez. She attended Incarnate Word School (where she first met Gonzalo A. Sanchez) and Ysleta High School. On September 15, 1963 Margie married Gonzalo, residing in Socorro, TX until relocating to Calexico, CA in May of 1970. While initially expecting to return to El Paso shortly after arriving, they stayed and made a household and enjoyed a happy life in Calexico for the next 50 years. A loyal member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Margie was active in the Ladies Altar Society. Her beautiful smile and quick wit endeared her to everyone she met, and her presence while working at Calexico Stationers won her many lifelong friends that remained long after she retired. She enjoyed visiting local casinos and attending her grandchildrens events. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her sister, Evangelina Baby Soto. Margie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gonzalo A. Sanchez; son Tony L. Sanchez (Carmen), and daughters Becky S. Ayon, and Anita S. (Todd) Salcido, all of El Centro. She was blessed with, and adored her beloved grandchildren, Daniel A. Sanchez, Asa Salcido, William Z.G. Ayon, Isabella Sanchez, Layla K. Ayon, Alessandra Sanchez, Todd A. Salcido and Annika S. Salcido. She is also survived by her siblings, Roberto Lopez , Maria Elena Schuerman and Catalina Lopez, all of El Paso, TX. Once the Stay at Home orders have been lifted and her friends and family are available to travel, a Celebration of Life to remember Margie will be scheduled.



