Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
Rosary
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Calexico, CA
MARGARITA "MAMA" MORENO


1940 - 2020
MARGARITA "MAMA" MORENO Obituary

Margarita "Mama" Moreno, 79, of Calexico, CA passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Margarita was born on April 20, 1940 in El Dorado, Sinaloa. She is survived by her brother, Gustavo Jimenez; children, Ruben Moreno, Gilbert Moreno, George Moreno, Patty Hayashida and Elizabeth Moreno; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 6 pm with rosary at 7 pm at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Mass will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9 am with Father Efrain Bautista officiating, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 16, 2020
