Margarita R. Garcia, 95, of Calexico, fondly remembered as "Mage" passed away peacefully in her home on February 28, 2020 surrounded by family. Margarita was born in Gunnison, Colorado on March 25, 1924. She was very proud of being born in the state of Colorado and proudly refered to herself as "The Colorado Girl". In 1938, along with her family, Margarita moved to Calexico where she was destined to meet Paz Garcia. On April 5, 1942, a beautiful Easter Sunday the two married at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Calexico. Margarita and Paz celebrated 75 years of marriage before his passing in 2017. Together, they welcomed five sons and three daughters. Margarita was a devoted mother and wife. She worked in the produce industry to help support her family. She retired in the mid 1980's from Maggio Produce. Margarita enjoyed having family around. She will always be fondly remembered for her Sunday luncheons at her home where menudo was freshly served, and homemade tortillas were hot off the comal. Any visitor who came into her home always left full even if they had a meal before they arrived. She shared anything she could with her visitors, whether it was a sweet treat, warm meal, cool drink or prayer. She always made it a point to walk her guest outside and would not go back inside her home until their car was out of her sight. More than likely a prayer would ensue for her visitors to get home safely too. Margarita will surely be missed but her spirit will live within all those who were blessed to know and love her. Margarita was preceded in death by her parents, Luz Ayon and Simon Ramirez; husband, Paz Garcia; sister, Amelia; brother, Ricardo; daughters, Rose and Stella Garcia. Margarita is survived by her children, Robert Garcia (Josephine), Mary Helen Garcia, David Garcia (Gloria), John Garcia, Rudy Garcia and Gary Garcia; sister, Lolita Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hems Chapel in Calexico, at 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico at 10:30 a.m. and will be laid to rest immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico.
