Margarita was born on February 22, 1925 in Leon Guanajuato and died peacefully at her home on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Margaret grew up in Brawley where she met the love of her life, Leopoldo Garcia. Leopoldo and Margarita Garcia were married on June 25, 1944 in Brawley. They resided in Brawley until 1955 and later moved to Calexico and bought their home where they raised their six children. Margarita was a loving mother, homemaker and a remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing food for her family, especially during the Holidays. She loved going to Las Vegas, Primm and Laughlin. Some of her enjoyments were to rent at Mission Beach and take her grandchildren with her during the summer, going to Old Town San Diego to eat and listen to Mariachi music. Margaret enjoyed gardening and tending to her many plants and flowers. Margarita was preceded in death by her husband, Leopoldo S. Garcia. She is survived by her Leopoldo (Ana) Garcia, Alejandro (Rosario) Garcia, Maryhelen (Manuel) Castro, Carlos (Teresa) Garcia, Isaac (Maria Luz) Garcia and Marina (Carlos) Escalante; 16 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Mass at 12 p.m. Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Miramar Veterans Cemetery in San Diego, CA. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 3, 2019