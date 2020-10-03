1/
MARGARITO GUZMAN
1929 - 2020
Margarito Guzman, 91, of Brawley, CA passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Margarito was born on February 22, 1929 in Cadena, Zacatecas, Mexico. He married Manuela Guzman. He is survived by wife Manuela Guzman; daughters: Elvia Aceves, Sylvia Garcia, Elsa Garcia, Alma Porras, Martha Anaya, Letty Goddard; 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m., with Pastor Mike Niecick Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be private.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
