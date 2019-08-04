|
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August, 7, 2019 at Hems Brothers Mortuary chapel in Calexico for Ma. Amparo Cerda Gonzales, 96, of Calexico who died Monday in her home. Rosary services will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico. Followed by a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Family will officiate. Mrs. Gonzales was born January 5, 1923, in Mexicali. She married her husband Rudolph Gonzales on June 30, 1949, in Mexicali. They were married 55 years before his death. Mrs. Gonzales was a housewife and taught kindergarten in Mexicali. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She took great care of her daughter Estela and grandchildren Ricardo, Michael and Derek. According to family, Mrs. Gonzales enjoyed teaching the piano and enjoyed Argentinian Tango music. Family said she loved all her family and the family loved her. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Rodolfo Jose and Marta Gonzales of Riverside; daughter and son-in-law; Estela Gonzales Ryan and Rich Ryan of El Centro; grandchildren, Peggy Ryan of El Centro, Ricardo, and Derek of Calexico; Michael and his wife, Maribel Aguayo of Oklahoma City; Adam and Aaron Gonzales of Riverside; Amy Gonzales of San Diego; great grandchildren Erick, Karen, Mikey, and Christian Aguayo of Oklahoma City. Flowers are welcome, however, a donation to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 4, 2019