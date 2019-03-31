Home

FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Brawley, CA
View Map
Maria Moreno, 73, of El Centro passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1945 in Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico and later married Rene F. Moreno on January 1964 in Magdalena de Kino. She is survived by her daughters, Martha Montijo, Annie Rizzutto, Lupe Moreno and Yolanda Romero; sons, Rene Moreno and Pablo Moreno; sisters, Maria Quijano, Bertha Cota, Nellie Garcia and Isabel Garza; brothers, Ricardo Bernal and Carlos Bernal; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Mass will be held on April 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Brawley, CA and will be officiated by Fr. Andrew Kunambi. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 31, 2019
