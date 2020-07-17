

Maria Cruz Guzman Castillo passed from this life to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Brawley Pioneers Memorial Hospital. Cruz was born on May 7, 1925 in Tlalcosahua Jalisco, Mexico to parents Benito Guzman and Marcelina Morales. Cruz married Jose Maria (Chema) Castillo in 1941 and they had and raised ten children. Chema passed away in 1986 in Brawley, CA. Cruz devoted herself to her family and home. Cruz and Chema lived in Benito Juarez, Baja CA, MX which is where they raised their children. When their children became adults they traveled and visited their adult children in the Imperial Valley and Cruz eventually relocated to Brawley. Cruz taught herself to read and write and corresponded with her family in Tlalcosahua. Cruz was a devout Catholic and spent much of her time reading and studying the Bible. She enjoyed spending time with her family and with friends. Cruz was known for telling cuentos as well as sharing stories of her childhood. Cruz loved her family and blessed each member with prayers. In addition to her parents, Benito and Marcelina and husband, Jose Maria, Cruz was preceded in death by her sisters, Maria Campa and Genoveva Campa; brothers, Juan Guzman and Isabel Guzman; sons, Margarito Castillo and Juan Castillo; daughter, Socorro Castillo Soto; grandchildren Jose Juan Castillo and Rocio Soto and great- grandchildren, Daniel Castillo and Denise Soto. Cruz is survived by her daughters, Teresa Caballero, Veronica Flores and Ofelia Gallegos; sons, Jesus Castillo, Jose Castillo, Manuel Castillo and Salvados Castillo. 29 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren. Maria Cruz was truly blessed to have lived and seen 5 generations before she went home to our Lord Savior. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley at 9 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store