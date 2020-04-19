Home

MARIA DIAZ GONZALES

MARIA DIAZ GONZALES Obituary

Maria Diaz Gonzales, 87, of El Centro passed away on March 30, 2020 surrounded by all her love ones. Maria was born in Matamoros Coahuila, Mexico and later married Manuel Ortiz Gonzales on February 3, 1951 in Coahuila, Mexico. Maria is survived by her husband of 69 years, Manuel; sons and daughters, Manuel (Alma), Joe, Amelia, Stella (Greg), Femi, Gonzalo (Lupe), Jesse, Yolie (Chris), Lupe (Ceci) and Hector (Cuca); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers and three sisters. She will be greatly missed by all her love ones. If roses grow in heaven, lord please pick a bunch for us, place them in her arms and tell her theyre from us. A special mass will be given at a later date. Service will be private.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Apr. 19, 2020
