MARIA E. HIRALES
1925 - 2020
Maria Hirales, 94, of Brawley passed away on July 12, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1925 in Upland, CA. Mrs. Hirales was a homemaker, she enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and attending church on Sundays. We will carry her in our hearts and love her forever. She was preceded in death by her son, Juan A. Hirales; great-grandson, Marc Martinez; son, Gregorio A. Hirales; daughter-in-law, Maria Hirales Soto and daughter-in-law, Felicitas Hirales Lizarraga. Maria is survived by her daughter, Lucy Hirales (Ralph); sons, Jose L. Hirales (Elisa), Cesar E. Hirales (Sally) and Francisco J. Hirales; eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Frye Chapel & Mortuary in Brawley with Rosary being said at 8:30 a.m. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 11, 2020.
