

Maria Elena Hernandez Chairez, 90, of Calexico, Ca passed away of natural causes on Monday, June 15, 2020. Maria Elena was born on August 18, 1929 in Villa Union, Mazatlan Mexico. She was preceded in death by her first husband Elias Gamboa Chairez; second husband Francisco Hernandez; daughters Maria Elena Chairez de Fierro and Elizabeth Hernandez; son Francisco Hernandez Jr. She is survived by her brother Ramon (Angelita) Valenzuela of Mazatln; children Esther Casas Chairez of Calexico, Christina Fierro Chairez of Yuma, Elias (Margaret) Chairez of Rancho San Diego, Luis (Araceli) Chairez of Calexico, Francisca Martinez Chairez of Calexico, Miguel (Luz) Chairez of Calexico, Ernesto (Arcelia) Hernandez of Heber, Norma (Aurelio) Luna of Calexico, Marisol (Enrique) Rosiles of Calexico; son-in-law Narciso Fierro; former daughters-in-law Lupe Roman and Maggie Cortez, 37 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Maria Elena will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico in a private service.



