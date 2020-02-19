|
Maria Elena Reyes died peacefully in her sleep on February 15, 2020 leaving behind her loving children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings. Maria Elena is predeceased by her parents Maria de Los Angeles Gil (2001) and Silvino Melgoza Zendejas (2014), her son Tommy Jr. (1985), her husband Tommy (2006), her brothers Rodolfo Zendejas (2014) and Alfonso Zendejas (2019). Maria Elena was born on July 13, 1933 to Silvino and Maria Zendejas. She was the first born of ten children in the small Mexican village of La Yerbabuena, Michoacn, Mexico. She spent much of her childhood and young adult life with her maternal grandparents, Antonio and Josefa Gil, living in the neighboring town of Tlazazalca. She was a storyteller and enjoyed sharing her childhood stories from living with her grandparents in Michoacn to her journey as a young woman to the United States. In the early sixties, Maria Elena immigrated to the Imperial Valley. During her short stay in Imperial Valley, she worked as a maid for several families in Calipatria, California. She moved to the Los Angeles area in the early sixties and found a job at a local pickle canning/processing company. Her supervisor, Mona Reyes, encouraged her brother-in-law, Tommy to meet Maria, describing her as a beautiful, kind and humble young woman. Maria Elena and Tommy met, fell in love and married on December 2, 1962. They lived most of their lives in Pico Rivera, California. Maria Elena and Tommy were married for 44 years. The happy couple had four children, Jo Ann, Tommy Jr., Sergio and Marian. Maria Elena will be dearly missed by her children, Jo Ann Acevedo (Richard), Sergio (Reliva) and Marian Rincon (Anthony). She is survived by her grandchildren Rafael Lucero, Isaac Sanchez (Kristin), Ursula Mack, Gregory Rincon and Manuel Rincon, Anthony, Thomas Reyes and her numerous great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Maria del Refugio, Estela (Rick) and Esperanza (John), Gustavo (Susie), Luis (Eileen) and Hector (Noemi), and her aunt Abigail Pimentel along with many nephews, niece, cousins and friends. Maria Elena will always be remembered for her Faith in God. She always prayed the rosary and always had her rosary wrapped around her arm. Towards the end of her life, she held on to it tightly. The rosary reminded her to pray daily for her family and anyone who needed prayer. She also had a big heart, especially of giving, whether it was food or a small gift, she gave from her heart. Her contagious personality drew friends from many walks of life. She had a way of communicating with her friends even when they did not know each other's language. Maria Elena had a way of making people laugh with her jokes and stories, her laughter was contagious sprinkled with a great sense of humor. She took pride in her cooking making sure that everyone had something to eat. She loved sharing her recipes with all. Her beauty had many suitors when growing up in Tlazazalca, Mexico but she waited for that special man to come into her life at the age of 29, in those days she was considered and old maid and too old to have children. Little did she know that she would marry the love of her life and together, have four children. She was unique, lovable, humorous, faithful and most of all she loved everyone and in return, she was loved. Maria Elena left many fond memories with family and friends. The family will bid farewell to her on March 2, 2020, visitation from 5 pm to 9 pm, vigil with Rosary at 7 pm at Guerra and Gutierrez Mortuary in Montebello, California. On March 3, 2020, at Valley Community Church in El Monte, California from 10 am to 11 am Celebration of Life, prior to her burial next to her husband Tommy at the Resurrection Cemetery in Monterey Park, California.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 19, 2020