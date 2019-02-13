|
|
Maria Esther Gomez Agredano, 89, of Imperial, CA passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in her home in Imperial. Maria was born on July 6, 1930 in Santa Ana, CA. She married Miguel Gutierrez Agredano in Jalisco, MX. She was preceded in death by her son, Jorge; husband, Miguel Agredano and daughter, Carolina. She is survived by her sons, Raul, Javier, Miguel, Jaime, Salvador, Cesar and Hugo; daughters, Ofelia, Yolanda, Gloria and Irma. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Imperial, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 13, 2019