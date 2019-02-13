Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
El Centro, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Imperial, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
Calexico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA AGREDANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA ESTHER GOMEZ AGREDANO


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARIA ESTHER GOMEZ AGREDANO Obituary

Maria Esther Gomez Agredano, 89, of Imperial, CA passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 in her home in Imperial. Maria was born on July 6, 1930 in Santa Ana, CA. She married Miguel Gutierrez Agredano in Jalisco, MX. She was preceded in death by her son, Jorge; husband, Miguel Agredano and daughter, Carolina. She is survived by her sons, Raul, Javier, Miguel, Jaime, Salvador, Cesar and Hugo; daughters, Ofelia, Yolanda, Gloria and Irma. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church in Imperial, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.