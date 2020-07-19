1/
MARIA GUILLERMINA FRANCO
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Guillermina, 100, of Calipatria, CA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Maria Guillermina Franco was born on January 7, 1920 in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. She was a housewife for most of her life. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, and loved eating at a restaurant she called "Chino Cochino". She was someone always there for anyone willing to spend time with her. She was a mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her son, Jose Antonio Franco. She is survived by 9 children: Beatriz Otanez from Calipatria, CA, Benigno Franco from El Centro, CA, Elijia Vasquez from Brawley, CA, Ramona Franco from Phoenix, AZ, Miguel Angel Franco from Mexicali, BC, Jose Luis Franco from Mexicali, BC, Juan de Dios Franco from Mexicali, BC, Jesus Rodolfo Franco from Santa Ana, CA and Pedro Franco from Coachella, CA; 58 grandchildren; 139 great-grandchildren, 74 great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Memorial service
06:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Burial
10:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved