Maria Guillermina, 100, of Calipatria, CA passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Maria Guillermina Franco was born on January 7, 1920 in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. She was a housewife for most of her life. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling, and loved eating at a restaurant she called "Chino Cochino". She was someone always there for anyone willing to spend time with her. She was a mother, grandmother, and friend. She was preceded in death by her son, Jose Antonio Franco. She is survived by 9 children: Beatriz Otanez from Calipatria, CA, Benigno Franco from El Centro, CA, Elijia Vasquez from Brawley, CA, Ramona Franco from Phoenix, AZ, Miguel Angel Franco from Mexicali, BC, Jose Luis Franco from Mexicali, BC, Juan de Dios Franco from Mexicali, BC, Jesus Rodolfo Franco from Santa Ana, CA and Pedro Franco from Coachella, CA; 58 grandchildren; 139 great-grandchildren, 74 great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 6p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, CA. Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley, CA.



