Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Holtville, CA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Holtville, CA
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Terrace Park Cemetery
Holtville, CA
MARIA I. GARCIA ARROYO


1969 - 2019
Maria I. Garcia Arroyo, 49, of Holtville, CA, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Maria was born on December 22, 1969 in Mexicali, BC. Maria is survived by her mother, Irma Arroyo; children, Chantel Garcia Arroyo and Sergio Garcia Arroyo Jr.; 1 grandchild; brothers, Jose Luis Arroyo, Gustavo Arroyo, Francisco Arroyo and Juan Arroyo; sisters, Victoria Campos, Veronica Arroyo and Magarita Mendoza; nephews and nieces also service her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A visitation service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church Holtville, CA. A mass service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church Holtville, CA. The burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at Terrace Park Cemetery in Holtville.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 7, 2019
