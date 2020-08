Maria Hurtado, 60, of Calipatria passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1959 in Brawley. Maria is survived by her parents, Mary and Ignacio Sabala of Calipatria; daughter, Giovanna Hurtado Aguayo of Calipatria; son, Anthony Hurtado of San Diego, CA; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Irma Salas of San Diego, CA and Rebecca Verdusco of Texas, Carmen Salas of Calipatria, CA and Elia Carranza of Reno, NV and brother, Ignacio Sabala of Calipatria. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley. Graveside service to follow at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.



