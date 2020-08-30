

The matriarch of the Valencia-Rodriguez family ascended into heaven on July 14, 2020 to be with the rest of her family. Maria Luisa Rodriguez was born in Mexicali, BC on August 15, 1930 to Teodoro Valencia and Victoria Palacios. She was brought up in Calexico and became a naturalized citizen. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Bonifacio Rodriguez; children, Rosemary Cruz, Robert and Rail (Roy) Rodriguez. She is survived by her children, Yolanda Moore, David Rodriguez and Sandra Velarde, Michael and Liz Rodriguez, Mary Helen Scott and Raul F. Rodriguez Jr.; numerous grandchildren. Services have been held. Burial was held on on August 14, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico.



