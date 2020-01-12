Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
Calexico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARIA SILVA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIA LUZ SILVA


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIA LUZ SILVA Obituary

Maria Luz Silva, "Lucy", 89, died peacefully at home in El Centro on December 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Maria Luz was born on March 5, 1930 in Mexicali, Mexico. She married Martin Chavez Silva in June 1951. Maria Luz Silva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin and two children, Yolanda and Martin. Maria is survived by her children, Dora Silva of El Centro, Gloria Herrera of El Centro, Armida Montoya of Los Angeles, Manuel Silva of Los Angeles, Eva Felix of Arizona and Martin Silva, Jr. of El Centro; 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -