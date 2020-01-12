|
Maria Luz Silva, "Lucy", 89, died peacefully at home in El Centro on December 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.. Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico. Maria Luz was born on March 5, 1930 in Mexicali, Mexico. She married Martin Chavez Silva in June 1951. Maria Luz Silva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin and two children, Yolanda and Martin. Maria is survived by her children, Dora Silva of El Centro, Gloria Herrera of El Centro, Armida Montoya of Los Angeles, Manuel Silva of Los Angeles, Eva Felix of Arizona and Martin Silva, Jr. of El Centro; 17 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 12, 2020