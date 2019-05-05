Home

Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Rosary
Thursday, May 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Mission Sagrado Corazon
Heber, CA
MARIA "MARUCA" OLIVARRIA


Maria "Maruca " Olivarria 81, of Heber passed away on April 25, 2019 at her home in Heber with her family by her side. She was born March 7, 1938 in Esqueda, Mexico. She is survived by her husband, Andres Pancho Olivarria; sons, Martin Olivarria and Oscar Olivarria; daughters, Carolina Dagdagan, and Claudia Olivarria; 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. Mass will be held on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mission Sagrado Corazon in Heber. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on May 5, 2019
