Maria Buford, 78, of Bakersfield passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Maria was born on December 20, 1940 in Teocuitatlan, MX. She married John Thurman Buford in El Centro on January 5, 1969. She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Peterson and Silvia Moore; her four sons, John Jr., Miguel, Ritchie and Carlos Buford; their supportive spouses; and her brother, Salvador Mondragon. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Services for Maria will be on Monday, September 2nd at 6 p.m. at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, with Rosary being said at 7 p.m. Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe in El Centro. Burial will follow immediately at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 27, 2019