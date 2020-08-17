1/1
MARIA ROMO
1954 - 2020
Maria Romo, 66, passed away on July 12, 2020. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Jose "Joe" Romo, parents, brother, and sister. Born on February 04, 1954, Maria was raised in Mexicali Baja California, Mexico. She married Joe and lived and raised her family in Brawley. Maria truly lived her life to the fullest through simple pleasures. Maria had a boisterous and witty personality that she shared with all who were in her company. She enjoyed listening to music, cooking, sewing, gardening, and crafting. She was a constant source of strength and love for her family and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her three children Jose R. Romo, Lizbeth L. Romo, Adan E Romo; 7 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren; brothers- in-law; sisters-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, and Lucas her dog. Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 6 to 9pm at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley, Ca. Burial will be held on August, 21, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery and will be available on ZOOM starting at 8:30 a.m. Topic: In Loving Memory of Maria Romo Passcode: 08212020 If there is any problems with the ZOOM please contact Lizbeth Espinoza at 760-960-7177.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
Funeral services provided by
FRYE CHAPEL & MORTUARY OF IMPERIAL VALLEY - Brawley
799 Brawley Ave
Brawley, CA 92227
(760) 344-1414
