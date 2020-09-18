1/1
MARIA VALDEZ TORRES
1929 - 2020
Maria was born January 28, 1929 to Manuel Valdez and Maria Manuela Soqui. She was a lifelong resident of Calexico and was married for 60 years to Pablo (Paul) Cervantes Torres. They wed on June 28, 1953 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico and raised four children. Maria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a devoted homemaker. She loved to welcome Paul, to whom she referred to as Mi Vida, home from work every day with home-made tortillas and dinner. She loved gardening, keeping her house impeccably clean, staying in touch with her many friends on the telephone, and dancing. She loved God and attending mass. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister. She is survived by her three daughters, Ruby (Dan) ONeal of San Diego, Gloria (Luis) Barajas of Corona, Sylvia (Gustavo) Villegas of Calexico and son Paul V. Torres, Jr.; her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will forever be in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in Calexico, CA. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:00 AM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
SEP
22
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1820 N Imperial Ave
Calexico, CA 92231
(760) 357-3757
