Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
6:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
7:00 PM
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
El Centro, CA
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
Calexico, CA
MARIA VELA


1941 - 2020
MARIA VELA Obituary

Maria Vela, 78, of El Centro passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Maria was born on June 11, 1941. Maria Vela lived for 30 years in 765 W. Euclid Ave, El Centro, CA. She loved to cook and water her plants. She took care of her daughter Patricia for 44 years. She was an honest and kind person. She was a loving mother who helped others in need. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Vela and daughter, Patricia Vela. Maria is survived by her son Jose Carrasco. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 6pm with rosary at 7pm at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro, CA. A mass will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Calexico, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 22, 2020
