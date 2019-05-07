

On Friday, May 3, 2019, Marian Frances Ashurst peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones in Brawley, California. She was 94 years old. Frances Murphy was born in Tiskilwa, Illinois on December 27, 1924. In 1943, Frances moved to Westmorland, California to marry Delvin Ashurst. Frances was faithful in her Christian life, founding and leading Busy Bee Childrens Church in addition to raising a devout Christian family. As well as her devotion to the church, Frances enjoyed traveling, writing plays that the youth performed, and was an avid reader. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Edna Murphy; husband, Delvin Ashurst and sister, Mary Davis. Marian is survived by her sister, Eleanor Pryor; seven children their spouses, Buddy (Shirlee) Ashurst, Carolyn (Lee) Robinson, Richard (Karin) Ashurst, Barbara (R.L.) Dennis, Marjorie (David) Renison, Kenneth (Charlotte) Ashurst and Marilyn (Jackie) Loper; 20 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Brawley, CA. Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Faith Assembly of God Church in Imperial, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Riverview Cemetery in Brawley.