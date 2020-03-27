|
|
Marian LaVonne Mitchell passed away at home in Reno, Nevada, on February 5, 2020. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1934, she was the daughter of Sarah Luyet and Henry Meirose Jr., and attended Holy Souls and Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock. In 1951 she married her childhood sweetheart, Navy recruit Ben Mitchell. In their 50 year marriage, she traveled coast to coast, including Guam and the Philippines, settling in Imperial Beach, CA, where they raised their children; and later El Centro, CA, during Ben's service as official court reporter in the Imperial County Municipal Courts and where they were members of the Barbara Worth Country Club. Upon retirement, LaVonne and Ben moved to Sherwood, Arkansas, where she resided until Ben's passing in 2001, ultimately relocating to Reno. LaVonne enjoyed gardening, playing golf and travel, was an accomplished pianist, and will be remembered for her enduring love of family, friends, and pets, her endless fascination with wildlife, sense of humor, and her great eye for color and style. She is survived by her sister, DeEtta Meirose Saunders; son, Tony (Vicky) Mitchell; daughter, Connie (Bob) Eisenberg; grandchildren, Vanessa (Waachiim) Spiritwolf, Joel (Marta) Eisenberg, and Paula Eisenberg; also three great- grandchildren, Waachiim Jr., Benjamin and Claire; plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, John Harvey Meirose, and sister, Ella Magdalena Meirose. Burial and services were held in Cabot and North Little Rock, Arkansas.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 27, 2020