Marie Bickford, 99, of Brawley passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1920 in Elgin, Iowa. Marie moved to Davenport, Iowa where she married John Jack Bickford and worked as a telephone directory assistant for 35 years. After retirement she moved to Brawley, California. Marie is survived by her husband, Jack; her son, John Jr; two grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and by 4 of her sisters. Due to the current situation, no services have been planed.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 31, 2020