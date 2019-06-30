

Marie Gardner, 81, of Santee, CA passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1938 in El Centro. Marie worked for the Blackman Family in the plumbing business from 1955 to the mid-80s. She learned to fly in 1974 and operated her own air taxi business in the Imperial Valley and Baja California for several years. She later started a Business Management Consulting Service and worked as an FAA Accident Prevention Counselor. Maries life passion was flying, and she logged more than 4000 flight hours traveling frequently to Mexico, Canada and coast-to-coast. She was an active member of The Ninety-Nines flying group and served as the Member Colonel of Air Group One for a number of years. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Henderson; father, Robert Mach Henderson; 3 brothers and 2 sisters; son, James Woods and daughter, Micha Herring. Marie is survived by her husband, George Gardner of Santee, CA; son, David (Jennifer) Woods of Wyoming; 8 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro. Send donations in honor of Marie Woods to: International Ninety-Nines Inc. Amelia Earhart Scholarship. P.O. Box 950374, Oklahoma City, OK 73195-0374. Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 30, 2019