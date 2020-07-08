1/1
MARILYN JEAN MOORE
1953 - 2020
Marilyn Jean Moore, 66, of El Centro, CA passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1953 in Decorah, Iowa to parents of Czechoslovakian descent and spent her childhood years on their dairy farm. The family relocated to San Diego County where Marilyn was a graduate of El Capitan High School. Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Dean Rilling. She is survived by her mother LaVina of La Mesa, CA; husband Jim of El Centro; brother Ron (Lori) Rilling of Alpine, CA; nieces and nephews, Kelli of Pacific Beach, CA, Brooke (Brent) Watte of Alpine, CA, Dean of La Mesa, CA; stepchildren Chris (Mara) and Rosanna (Dean) of El Centro, CA, and grandchildren, Vasilios and Demetrios. From a young age, Marilyn flourished in the outdoors and developed an early love of horses. Barrel racing and rodeo filled her teenage years, earning her the Lakeside Rodeo Queen title in 1970. Marilyn's gentle touch and love of animals inspired all around her to appreciate the special traits of a long line of Australian Shepherds, horses, geese, country cats, chickens, far too many abandoned and lost pets, and a very special pig. Her culinary artistry and green thumb will be missed, as will the camaraderie she shared with longtime family friend, Lupe Campos. Her loss is too painful to bear. Marilyn adored her mother and followed her footsteps to a lifetime career in real estate, obtaining a broker's license in 1981. With nearly 40 years of experience, she shined as a person that truly enjoyed working with clients and their families. A private burial is planned. In honor of Marilyn's memory, the family suggests supporting Dee's Animal Rescue or the Imperial County Humane Society.

Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jul. 8, 2020.
