

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Mario G. Salgado, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Born on February 21, 1947, in Brawley, California, Mario was the third of five children of Vicente and Aurelia Salgado. He grew up in Calexico where he graduated from Calexico High School, a proud bulldog! He also graduated from Imperial Valley College. At the age of 15 Mario met the love of his life who he would marry three years later. His different jobs would take him and his family to Kentucky, Texas, and finally to La Palma, California, where he, with his family, resided. Mario proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War (1965 - 1968). His 37 year career with the federal government began as a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, El Centro office, a Deportation Officer with the Immigration and Naturalization, a Border Patrol Agent, and retiring as Deputy Port Director at the Los Angeles International Airport. A devoted San Francisco 49er fan, and just as devoted a fan to the California Angels, he rarely missed any games. But his greatest devotion and joy was being a grandfather. He loved his time with his boys, Nicolas and Alexander and with his little girl Lucia. Mario was preceded in death by his parents, Vicente and Aurelia Salgado; brother, Jesus "Chuchi" Salgado; his beloved son, Mario Jr. and his grandson, Mario Rafael Salgado. He is survived by his wife, Martha; his daughters, Marta (Gustavo Nino) and Anita Salgado; grandchildren, Nicolas and Alexander Nino and Lucia Salgado; daughter-in-law, Yvonne Salgado (Mario Jr.) and his siblings, Vicente Salgado (Evangelina), Maria Leonor (Fred Alvarez), Pedro "Pete" Salgado (Alicia); sister-in law, Carla Salgado (Chuchi) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Private services were held on September 23, 2020 at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church in La Palma, with family members attending. Monsignor Frank Hicks officiated.



