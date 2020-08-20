

Marjorie Alice Roberts Forbes passed away August 12, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep at the Parkview Memory Care Facility in National City, CA at the age of 96. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 201 E. Gillett Road, El Centro, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband Ambrose G. Forbes (AG), her parents; Arthur Holman Roberts and Helen Catherine Clos Roberts; brothers Delore Arthur (Jim) Roberts and Robert Leland Roberts. She is the mother of Marjorie Ann Forbes and Richard Alan Forbes, grandmother to Laura Marcail Waligorski and Anna Valeria Bailon, grandmother-in-law to Joel Bailon and great grandmother to Ryan Joseph and Kaitlyn Grace Bailon, and Aunt to 7 nieces and 1 nephew their spouses and children. Known as Margie, she was born in Los Angeles, CA and grew up in El Centro, CA during the depression. She was a wife, mother, friend, an artist, a camper, banker and always very active in the community. Margie and AG married March 21, 1943 during WWII and she accompanied him to Aberdeen Proving grounds in MD. After the war she became active in American Legion Auxiliary serving many years, was Past President, and admitted to their honor organization. After WWII she became a housewife and mother of 2. When the youngest entered school she went to work at Security Bank, where over 30 years she worked her way from Secretary to the first woman manager in any bank in Imperial County and third women manager in SPNB's 600 branches. (appointed 1968) retiring after 15 years as management. She was a woman of boundless energy always interested in art and started pursuing it seriously in the 1960s. She joined the Imperial Valley Art Association and was a loyal member for 20 years and as President for 2 years. She traveled to take classes from other artists and when she moved to Oceanside she joined Carlsbad Oceanside Art League. She continued with community service serving on the boards of Central Valley Medical Foundation, El Centro Regional Hospital Auxiliary Imperial Valley, Symphony Society, Board of Directors of El Centro Salvation Army, Oceanside Senior Citizens Commission, California Senior Housing Coalition, Carlsbad Oceanside Art League member and holding many offices. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome at CUHS ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP. The donations are made directly to "IVC Foundation" with note "for CUHS Alumni Scholarship Fund" on the Memo line of checks. Please mail them directly to Maggie Forbes, 7660 Fay Ave. Suite H 223, La Jolla, CA 92037 so we can send a thank you note. We will forward them to the committee and they will also send a thank you note as well as a tax deduction form. CUHS Alumni Scholarship Fund has awarded a total of $41,250 in scholarships to 31 deserving recipients from 2012 through 2019. Many of our scholars have graduated from SDSU/CALX and are currently pursuing their dreams.



