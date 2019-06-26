|
Marjorie Roberts, 76, of El Centro passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1942 in Stamps, Arkansas. Majorie is survived by her son, Dwayne Roberts of El Centro; sisters, Truday Ann Hall of San Diego, CA and Annie Marie Wright of Las Vegas, NV. 3 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro and will be officiated by Rev. Clara Darby. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 26, 2019