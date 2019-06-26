Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hems Brothers Mortuary
1975 S 4Th St
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-5661
Resources
More Obituaries for MARJORIE ROBERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARJORIE ROBERTS


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARJORIE ROBERTS Obituary

Marjorie Roberts, 76, of El Centro passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1942 in Stamps, Arkansas. Majorie is survived by her son, Dwayne Roberts of El Centro; sisters, Truday Ann Hall of San Diego, CA and Annie Marie Wright of Las Vegas, NV. 3 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Hems Brothers Mortuary in El Centro and will be officiated by Rev. Clara Darby. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now