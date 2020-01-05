Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Plaza de Las Culturas building at the Imperial Fairgrounds
MARK VINDIOLA


1961 - 2019
Mark Vindiola, 58, of Indio, CA passed away on December 11, 2019 at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, CA. Mark was a beloved son, brother, husband, father, god father, cousin, uncle, colleague and friend. He is described by many as humorous, welcoming and simply a good man. In his early career, Mark served his community as a Lifeguard and CPR instructor. He had a very strong passion for agriculture which began with many 4-H and FFA projects, and ended with a long and successful career in agricultural human resources. Mark was an avid hunter and fisherman, and no matter where the road took him he was sure to take his fishing poles. He is loved to the depths and will be missed by so many. Celebration of Life will be held on January 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Plaza de Las Culturas building at the Imperial Fairgrounds.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Jan. 5, 2020
