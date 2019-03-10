Home

MARSHA JEAN "BETTS" BOUCK


Marsha Bouck, 72, of Sacramento passed away on January 5, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1946 in Yuma, AZ. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Betts and Robbie Betts Wilbur and sister, Elaine Winenngar. She is survived by her sisters, Paula Grounds, Gail (Karl) Trader and Marilyn (Mike) Campbell; children, Brian (Jill) Bouck, Kimberly (Tim)Walker; grandchildren, Skyler, Presley, Athen, Elizabeth, Sarah and Ethan. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Pacific Avenue Sports Complex in Yuma, AZ.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Mar. 10, 2019
