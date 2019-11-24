|
Martha Diana Palacio-Tornberg, 76, of El Centro passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at Heart & Hand Assisted Living Facility. "Martie" was born to Margarita and Victor F. Palacio Sr. June 25, 1943 in Calexico, California. She attended schools in Calexico and graduated from high school in 1961. She continued her education, at Dominican University of California (formerly known as Dominican College) in San Rafael, California, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree and a Multiple Subjects Teaching Credential. In 1981, she earned a Master's Degree in Education from San Diego State University. In 1969, she married Thomas N. Tornberg in Carmel, California. The couple and infant daughter moved to the Imperial Valley in 1973. Martie worked over 30 years, starting in San Jose and retiring in Calexico, as an elementary school teacher. She was an avid athlete, artist, musician, and sports fanatic. This incredible background served to enrich her students' experiences, during their time in her classroom. Martie loved swimming, reading, drawing, playing basketball, playing the piano, vacationing, watching Lakers' and Dodgers' games, spending time with friends, and (most notable) doting over her grandchildren. Martie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Victor F. Palacio Jr.; and nephew, Victor Roman Palacio. Martie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Manuel Ramirez of El Centro; son and daughter-in-law, Terrance and Heidi Tornberg of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Victor, Ryan, Elizabeth, and Cameron Ramirez of El Centro; granddaughters, Thea and Vesper Tornberg of Portland, OR; niece Karina Palacio of Pasadena, CA; sister-in-law, Emily Orfanos of Pasadena, CA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gordon and Margaret Tornberg of Folsom, CA; niece Jennifer Nola of Folsom, CA; nephew, Gregory Tornberg of El Dorado Hills, CA and many cousins (Carrillos, Palacios, and Erquiagas), extended family and friends. Private funeral services will be held at a date to be determined. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Jennifer and staff at Heart & Hand, for their excellent care of Martie in her last years of life.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Nov. 24, 2019