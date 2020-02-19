|
Martha Martinez, 55, of Calexico passed away on February 4, 2020 of a stroke at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. She was born April 8, 1964 in Calexico and later married Ramiro Martinez on May 31, 1991 in El Centro. Martha last worked for Walmart in El Centro, prior to that she did custom picture framing for over 25 years, which she loved and was her passion. for her free time, she loved to spend time with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy C. Flores in 2015 and brother, Roy S. Flores Jr. in 2019. Martha is survived by her sons, Ivan (Vanessa) Flores of Calexico and Ramiro Martinez Jr. of Calexico; daughter, Aamber Eliza Martinez of Calexico; granddaughters, Anna Sophia of Calexico and Emilia Elise Flores of Calexico; mother, Maria G. Flores of Calexico; sisters, Edna Torres (Jesse) of Calexico and Mary G. Lee of Yuma; brother, Ismael S. (Francina) Flores of Calexico; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frye Chapel Mortuary in Brawley. Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Calexico.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Feb. 19, 2020