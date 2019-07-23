|
|
Martha Zapata, 85, of El Centro, CA passed away of pneumonia on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at El Centro Regional Hospital. Martha was born on March 11, 1934 in Mexico. She was preceded in death by her children, Mario Camacho, Raul Camacho and Gustavo Z. Hernandez. She is survived by her daughter, Emma Camacho and son Javier Zapata Hernandez; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in El Centro, CA. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in El Centro, CA.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on July 23, 2019