Marvin Walter Lyon, 88, went to his creator on October 7, 2019 in San Diego, CA the son of Merle and Mary Ella (James) Lyon. Uncle Bud attended local schools in Brawley and married Naomi Ruth Smith in April of 1948, they celebrated 59 years of marriage until Ruth's death in November of 2007. He was inducted into the US Army in December of 1952 and served in the Korean War until 1954. He was honorably discharged and was very proud of his service to his country . In 1967 he became the first employee of Wayne Zills Land Leveling, now Master's Construction until his retirement in 2002. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ruth; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. He is survived by sister Margaret Ann Beech, Chatom Alabama and brother Billy Joe "Charlie" Lyon and many loving nieces and nephews. Uncle Bud's wishes were to be buried in a National Cemetery, he and Ruth will be laid to rest in the Miramar National Cemetery. A military service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Miramar National Cemetery at 5795 Nobel Dr. in San Diego, CA. Those of you who wish to remember Uncle Bud in a special way may make donations to Western Avenue Baptist Church in Brawley in his memory.
Published in Imperial Valley Press Online on Oct. 20, 2019