

Marvon Axler passed from this life June 22, 2020 in Idabel, OK at the age of 92. He was born December 21, 1927 in Brawley, CA to parents, August and Mary (Kavenda) Axler on the family ranch. Nicknamed Shorty, he attended a small county school with his twin sister and brothers. He attended Holtville High School before entering and serving in the United States Navy for two years. Marvon met Norma Gibbs on a blind date and the two married October 14, 1950. Marvon farmed in Holtville, CA before moving the family to Brawley, CA to open a Texaco gas station. He belonged to the Brawley Lions Club. Always a hard worker and provider he went on to work for Jack Bros in Brawley for many years before retiring and then moving to Oklahoma in the early 1990's. He was an avid gardener and could grow anything. He always had flowers, fruit trees and vegetables growing wherever he lived. Marvon also loved football, old westerns and time spent with his grandkids and great grands. He was preceded in death by his parents, August and Mary Axler; daughter, Stacy (Axler) Hanks; brothers, Leo Axler, Stanley Axler and Fred Axler; brothers-in-law, Bob Gibbs and Lloyd Gibbs. Marvon leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Norma Axler of the home; children, Karen (Axler) Edmondson and husband, Tony of Brawley, CA; son-in-law, George Hanks of Broken Bow, OK; brothers in law, David Gibbs of Brawley, CA, Keith Gibbs and (Kathy) of Placerville, CA; twin sister, Marion Stacey of Holtville, CA; grandchildren, Kristin Hernandez (Eduardo), Scott Jones (Amanda), Travis Hanks (Crystal) and Luke Hanks (Ashlei); eleven great-grandchildren, Mateo, Jonah, Jessi and Ari Hernandez, Alexis, Hannah, Jack and Tyler Jones, Rylan, Brycen and Avalei Hanks; three step-grandsons, Todd, Lance and Blake Edmondson; numerous nieces and nephews who will miss Uncle Shorty. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



